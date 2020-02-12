Sigma Planning Corp Has $375,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,304,000 after buying an additional 130,861 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 15,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.86. 96,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

