Sigma Planning Corp Invests $329,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.59% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 2,374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

DDIV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. 4,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,100. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.