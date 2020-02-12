Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,072 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 723,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 632,391 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 178,457 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $4,687,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,797. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

