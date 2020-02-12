Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,191 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.53. 1,122,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.41. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

