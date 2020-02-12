Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,567 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 588,276 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after purchasing an additional 327,457 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 304,350 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 85,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. 1,620,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,070.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

