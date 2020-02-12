Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 554,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,527. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

