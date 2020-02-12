Signaturefd LLC Has $797,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,151. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

