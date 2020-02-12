Signaturefd LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $119.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

