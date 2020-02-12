Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

