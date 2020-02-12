Signaturefd LLC Sells 62,818 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62,818 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,901,000 after acquiring an additional 819,593 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,131,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.03. 2,720,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

