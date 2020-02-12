Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SIMO. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $48.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

