Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Silver Bull Resources Inc (TSE:SVB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $16.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

