SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.05

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $104.05 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 5833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.83.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $946,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,892.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $1,334,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,347,204.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,420. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.