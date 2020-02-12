SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJMHF shares. ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS SJMHF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. SJM has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

