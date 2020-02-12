Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Skyworks Solutions worth $46,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.50. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,043 shares of company stock worth $23,811,977. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

