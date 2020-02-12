Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Slack worth $120,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $106,098.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,319.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

WORK traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. 9,262,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. Slack has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

