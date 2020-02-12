SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post $410.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $426.97 million. SM Energy posted sales of $394.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SM Energy.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NYSE SM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

