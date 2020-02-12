SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn Buys 5,450 Shares of Stock

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,556.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

