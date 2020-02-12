SnowGem (XSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,738.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $490,037.00 and $128,738.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,354.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.02461647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.23 or 0.04569633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00766811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00879693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00117966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00709562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,245,540 coins and its circulating supply is 22,168,448 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

