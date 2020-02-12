Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) & VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Critical Contrast

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) and VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sophiris Bio and VIVUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million ($0.52) -1.30 VIVUS $65.06 million 0.44 -$36.95 million ($3.48) -0.78

Sophiris Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIVUS. Sophiris Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIVUS has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of VIVUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of VIVUS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and VIVUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -110.71% VIVUS -40.56% N/A -10.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sophiris Bio and VIVUS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIVUS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sophiris Bio presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 582.90%. Given Sophiris Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sophiris Bio is more favorable than VIVUS.

Summary

Sophiris Bio beats VIVUS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol. It also provides PANCREAZE to treat exocrine pancreatic insufficiency due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions; and STENDRA/SPEDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company is developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II clinical study for treating various diseases, including obstructive sleep apnea, diabetes, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and VI-0106 that has completed Phase IIa study to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has collaboration agreements with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; Menarini Group; Sanofi; Metuchen Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Selten Pharma, Inc.; Alvogen Malta Operations (ROW) Ltd; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

