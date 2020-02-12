Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,141 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned 1.04% of SVB Financial Group worth $134,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,959 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.10. 280,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

