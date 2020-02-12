Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.