Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $1,466,000. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $2,498,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Southern by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

