Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

