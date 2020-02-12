Spectiv Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $39,525.00 and approximately $664.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,843,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.