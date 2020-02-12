Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000.

PSLV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 4,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

