SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.97-4.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.692-4.852 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.99 EPS.

SSNC traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 1,638,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

