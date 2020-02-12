St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $451.91

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $451.91 and traded as high as $515.70. St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at $511.00, with a volume of 183,674 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 497.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1995.0000362 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

