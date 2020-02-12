Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Trading Up 0.1%

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, 2,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

