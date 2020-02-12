Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Shares of Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.19. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 2,045,904 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.39.

About Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.