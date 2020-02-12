State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Perrigo worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PRGO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 35,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.