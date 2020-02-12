State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. 594,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,642. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.