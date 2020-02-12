State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 23,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.