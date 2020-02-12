State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,617 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 369,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 26,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.11.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.34% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

