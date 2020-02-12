State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,040 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Mosaic worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $64,112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,784,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $15,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. 179,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,930. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.74. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

