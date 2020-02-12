State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 20,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,475. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,801 shares of company stock worth $2,218,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

