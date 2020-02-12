State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 136.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,163.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. 181,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

