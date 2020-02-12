State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Proofpoint worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after purchasing an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 136.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,163.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.83. 181,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit