State Street Corp Sells 545,427 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,066,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.47% of Walmart worth $8,363,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.