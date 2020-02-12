Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,000. Northrop Grumman makes up about 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 71.4% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $639,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total transaction of $1,420,460.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NOC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.73. 929,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,402. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.