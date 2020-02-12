Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 55,801 Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after buying an additional 1,275,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,716,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.86. 1,411,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $93.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.