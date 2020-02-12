Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 44,852 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 924.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,704 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,924,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $186.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

