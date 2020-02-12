Stevens Capital Management LP Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,633,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,775,000 after acquiring an additional 496,288 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,192,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 794,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 714,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 170,499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW remained flat at $$32.95 during trading on Wednesday. 1,607,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,152. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Disposal Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.