Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 17,341 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Continental were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

