Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 495.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,461,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,207,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,261,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.66. 1,093,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $154.05. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

