Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Tops $22.39 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Storj has a market cap of $22.39 million and $2.07 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Livecoin and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Radar Relay, Tidex, ABCC, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, Gate.io, Livecoin, IDAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Liquid, Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

