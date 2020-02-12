Stratasys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,301 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,588% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.

NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,435. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth $33,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.