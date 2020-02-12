SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.56

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.10. SUEZ/ADR shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 22,965 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

