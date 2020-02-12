Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.24 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 191 ($2.51), approximately 48,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 169,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.75 ($2.51).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38.

In other news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

