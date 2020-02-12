Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.50

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 181952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 426.00, a PEG ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $53,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

