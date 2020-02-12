SunTrust Banks Comments on Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Encompass Health from to in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.12.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

